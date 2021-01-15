The dinosaurs in Pee-wee's Big Adventure have been painted for Valentine's Day

The Cabazon Dinosaurs are getting seasonal makeovers. It seems to have started last year when they painted their T-Rex as "Santa Claws." Now, love is in the air. To celebrate Valentine's Day, they've turned Dinny the Brontosaurus, the roadside attraction's original steel-and-concrete dino, hot pink, and placed a heart with the word "LOVE" on its side. That T-Rex? Well, Mr. Rex now looks like he's wearing a white tux while his little arms hold a "Be Mine" heart.

If you can get to Cabazon, California, you can visit during these COVID times. The trails are all outdoors and photo opps are a-plenty!

Mr. Rex's Valentine Celebration begins January 16, 2021, and along with our Nights in Colorful Lights, will continue through March 31, 2020.

(Pee-wee Herman)

photo by Cabazon Dinosaurs