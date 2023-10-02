Chromebook Plus standard guarantees laptop not total piece of junk

Chromebook Plus is a new sticker for laptops running Google Chrome that have at least 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 1080-line displays and webcams, and 12th-gen Intel or Ryzen 7000 CPUs—performance equivalent to entry-level Windows and MacOS models. Acer, ASUS, HP and Lenovo have launch models on offer, all 14"-15.6".

You can order new Chromebook Plus laptops from major retailers in the U.S. including Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and Target starting October 8, 2023. In Canada and Europe, new Chromebook Plus laptops will be available starting on October 9, 2023. For more updates, keep up with the latest at https://www.google.com/chromebook/discover/chromebookplus/ We also think Chromebook Plus is great for educators and businesses – contact your preferred reseller or head to our blog post to learn more.

You could already get models this "fancy," but this establishes a reasonable bar/standard/demand for anything a grown-up would want to use for real work.