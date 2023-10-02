Trump's lawyers appear to have really screwed up in his fraud trial

In a move that appears to be shocking the legal commentator market, out-on-bail former President and insurrection enthusiast Donald J. Trump's expert team of lawyers appear to have made a colossal mistake: Trump's lawyers forgot to ask for a jury trial in his State of New York fraud case.

There does not appear to be any reason Mr. Trump would not want a jury to oversee the setting of damages in a case where the judge has already issued summary judgment and has sanctioned your legal team for wasting time. Judge Arthur Ergoron made it exceptionally clear that neither side asked for a jury trial, and Trump has brought this on himself.

Yahoo:

New York Judge Arthur Ergoron on Monday said that he is holding a bench trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump because "nobody asked for" a jury trial on either side, The Messenger's Adam Klasfeld reported. "Trump isn't getting a jury trial in his $250m civil fraud suit brought against him by New York AG James because his legal team didn't request one on the paperwork," explained The Guardian's Hugo Lowell. Legal experts were stunned by the revelation, characterizing it as a blunder by the former president's lawyers. "So Alina Habba didn't demand a jury trial?!" wrote MSNBC legal analyst Katie Phang. "I wonder how Trump feels about this screw-up by his legal team." Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman called the decision "mind-blowing."

The wheels are coming off the clown car. It is nice to see that Melania is taking care of her and Barron's future, however. So even the biggest rats are preparing for the ship to sink.