Counter the departure of daylight savings time with this feature-rich LED spiral floor lamp, now $57.97 with Fall Deal Days 2023

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Winter is coming, which means so are the shorter days. Illuminate your space with the feature-packed Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Spiral Floor Lamp for $57.97 (reg. $199). Grab a two-pack for $109.97 (reg. $299).

The dwindling days of September signal a beginning to the end of daylight savings time as the seasonably longer days of summer give way to brisk evening temperatures and an earlier-than-usual sunset.

Without the extended sunlight, many nationwide search for the lamps they stashed away in the spring to illuminate their now-darker homes and offices. This winter, treat yourself to an upgrade in lighting with the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Spiral Floor Lamp.

With Fall Deal Days 2023, snag this feature-packed LED spiral floor lamp for $57.97 (reg. $199). You can purchase a two-pack for $109.97 if one won't do the job. As with daylight savings time, this deal won't last long. It ends at 11:59 p.m. PDT on Oct. 15. Consider Deal Days our alternative to Prime Days.

This eye-catching LED floor lamp stands 48.8 inches and weighs just over four pounds (4.2 pounds). It easily fits into most corners, whether that's at your home or in your office. Its minimalist profile also makes it easy to look at. And with a cord length of just over eight feet, range isn't an issue.

The spiral beam that offers illumination also packs more than 16 million colors. Users can choose from more than 350 effects. While it holds its own as a traditional lighting source, it pops with myriad color choices for those times when users want to tap into mood/fun lighting. An included remote control saves users a trip to this light's base whenever they want to change colors or the theme.

Part of LED technology's allure is it simply doesn't get too hot. This light isn't the exception. Not only does it remain cool to the touch, but users' power bills will also cool off, as it consumes 90% less power than its halogen or incandescent counterparts.

This Fall Deal Days, keep the light alive with this Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Spiral Floor Lamp for $57.97 (or the two-pack offering for $109.97). Don't wait too long, though, as Fall Deal Days 2023 ends at 11:59 p.m. PDT on Oct. 15.

Prices subject to change.