Elevated your audio with the Sonos Era 300 speaker — and get three months of Apple Music for free!

TL;DR: The Sonos Era 300 speaker gives you a new, technologically advanced way to listen to music at home, and you get three months of Apple Music included with your purchase!

One of the best parts about living in our tech-driven world is how we get to listen to music. The Bluetooth speaker is a modern marvel. If you're a music lover who needs their music spectacularly clear and immersive (who doesn't?), you need more than an ordinary speaker. Using all of that fantastic tech, the minds at Sonos have made it their mission to create a world-class listening experience for all music-minded people to enjoy.

The mark of a great speaker is its ability to deliver breathtaking sound quality, and the Sonos Era 300 does not disappoint. Featuring six precisely positioned drivers around the front, sides, and top, the design allows the sound to fill a room in the best possible way. Stream music and more through your preferred services and devices using WiFi and Bluetooth.

And the technology goes even further, as the Sonos Era 300 includes Trueplay technology. This feature adapts the speaker's sound output to your room's unique acoustics. Using the built-in microphone on your device, Trueplay analyzes the room's dimensions and adjusts the audio settings accordingly. This ensures you get the best possible sound quality no matter where you place the speaker. Now, everyone can enjoy Harry Styles' voice anywhere in the room!

You can also sync multiple Sonos speakers throughout your home, allowing you to enjoy the same music or different tunes in each room. Adding multiple Era 300 speakers gives you a multi-room sound system to stream spatial audio with Dolby Atmos. On top of it all, you can effortlessly control everything through the Sonos app or via a voice assistant like Alexa.

You can also use voice commands and next-generation touch controls to control your Sonos Era 300. The touch controls are screen-free and intuitive, meaning your Era 300 can be controlled with a simple swipe or tap. And if you want to connect a laptop, turntable, or other audio source the old-fashioned way, you can do so by using the Sonos line-in auxiliary adapter.

Even though we don't always like to admit it, looks matter! Fortunately, this Sonos speaker is built to impress. Its sleek, compact design means it plays well with nearly every type of decor and can also easily fit in a smaller room or apartment.

Producing crystal-clear highs, rich mids, and deep, room-filling bass so you can listen to your music how it was meant to be heard, it's no wonder the Sonos has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating!

Get the Sonos Era 300 now with three months of Apple Music included for just $449.

Prices subject to change.