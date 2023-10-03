Grand Theft Auto fans are trying to predict the release date of GTA 6 by studying moon phases

Ever since the great GTA 6 leaks of last year and the begrudging "fine, we're working on the game" in response, Rockstar Games has gone characteristically radio silent as it continues to develop the next entry in its legendary Grand Theft Auto series. With more than a decade having passed since the release of the previous game, however, players are understandably starting to get antsy, grasping at straws to try and any hint of GTA 6 news they can, no matter how much of a reach they have to make. Take, for instance, a relatively innocuous post promoting GTA Online, which was immediately dissected for anything potentially resembling a hint, including the in-game moon phase.

Hear me out…



The moon in the VI tease tweet from @RockstarGames is a Waning Gibbous at ~85%. The moon enters that phase again on Monday, 2-OCT-2023 and then again on Wednesday, 1-NOV-2023. Could this latest Tweet not only tease VI, but point to the next big announcement? pic.twitter.com/dO78v3eNNq — Dirty_Worka 💀 (@Dirty_Worka) September 29, 2023

With October 2 having come and gone, however, it seems that the moon here may be just that: a moon. But who knows? We could all be surprised in November…