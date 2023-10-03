Kevin McCarthy ousted as House Speaker

Kevin McCarthy cut a deal with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown, but they gave him no support in the resulting battle with his own party's far-right hardliners, led by Florida man Matt Gaetz. Gaetz won that battle today, joined by 8 other Republicans and every Democrat, all voting to oust McCarthy as House Speaker.

The tally was 216 to 210 with eight Republicans siding with Democrats to remove him from the speakership.

The House will now need to elect a new speaker. There is no clear alternative to McCarthy – but the race for a potential successor is already underway with a vote expected next week.

The White House called on the GOP to elect a new speaker quickly In the meantime, Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is the interim speaker.

