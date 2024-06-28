Swap out Biden? Morning Joe co-hosts butt heads, reflecting Democratic panic after disastrous debate (video)

In wake of last night's debate debacle, Democrats understandably woke up in a panic this morning. Or rather, went to bed in a panic last night. In either case, Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough woke up in rare form today, channeling their terror by butting heads.

While deflated Scarborough was ready for Plan B following Biden's disastrous performance against a convicted ex-president who should have been easy to trounce, shell-shocked Brzezinski firmly pushed back. "Okay, hold on a second," she said to her co-host and guest Mike Barnicle, who had just slammed Biden for "letting every fast ball go right by."

Brzezinski then demanded that "everybody calm down" while Scarborough insisted that she was the only one in a panic, telling her, "You're the only one raising your voice."

And while Brezinski tried to explain that the debate was just one bad night, and that the "let's just immediately pull this, let's end this, let's find someone else," attitude was not productive, Scarborough disagreed, explaining that there was a "window closing very quickly" and that the Democrats better act now. "It's not panic at this point to understand what's at stake in this election."

This segment is just a microcosm of how panicked Democrats nationwide are grappling with how to proceed for the next four months. (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

"Everybody calm down." Mika Brzezinski tries to put the brakes on the President Biden pile-on. (Video: MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/Li9yuzZ460 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 28, 2024

Previously: Video lays out what Trump's first 100 "horrific days" as dictator would look like