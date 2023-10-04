Daktilo turns your computer into an unsociably-loud but satisfying typewriter

Daktilo turns your normal, everday computer keyboard into a typewriter. An old, clacking, ringing, belligerently loud typewriter, perfect for the coffee shop, library or tranquil workplace.

daktilo ("typewriter" in Turkish, pronounced "duck-til-oh", derived from the Ancient Greek word δάκτυλος for "finger") is a small command-line program that plays typewriter sounds every time you press a key. It also offers the flexibility to customize keypress sounds to your liking. You can use the built-in sound presets to create an enjoyable typing experience, whether you're crafting emails or up to some prank on your boss.

It's available for Linux, Windows and MacOS, so you have no reason not to do this.