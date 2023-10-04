Get Rosetta Stone for less and learn a new language easily thanks to its celebrated language learning techniques

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Deal Days is an alternative to Prime Day savings event and it runs from October 2nd through the 15th. In that window, get a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone for $159.97 (reg. $299) with code ROSETTA.

It's never too late to learn a new language, and it can benefit you both professionally and personally for a lifetime to come. It will be too late, however, to save on one of the best language-learning tools on the market when our Deal Days savings event ends at 11:59 PM PT on October 15th. From October 2nd until then, you can get a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone on sale for just $159.97 (reg. $299) with code ROSETTA.

If you're one of the many who knows about Rosetta Stone, then you know this is not a sale to sleep on. For those less familiar, this is the program that set the stage for an onslaught of copycat language-learning platforms to chase its tail for decades to come. For nearly 30 years it's been an industry standard with trusted partnerships with top organizations including NASA, Calvin Klein, and TripAdvisor.

Rosetta Stone is designed to promote speaking and practicing, which can be great for traveling to a new country. It features its signature TruAccent™speech recognition technology, which can analyze words you're saying at 100 times per second and then deliver helpful feedback to help you hone in on proper pronunciation. It also has exercises and lessons designed to help you read, write, and comprehend the language you're studying. Rosetta Stone also has 25 different languages you can study, as long as you work on one at a time.

Don't miss your chance to save on this fantastic software during our alternative to Prime Day. Deal Days runs from October 2nd through October 15th.

Get a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone for $159.97 (reg. $299) with code ROSETTA.

Prices subject to change.