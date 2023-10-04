Levar Burton speaks out for Banned Books week

Book bans aren't a new tool of the right, but new laws and the Christian fascist right's belief that if they can just keep people from hearing about things, they might be able to erase them from existence, finds the United States in the midst of a new and extremely restrictive wave.

Famed actor and beloved host of "Reading Rainbow," Levar Burton, joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the rising war on books. Burton's take on books, reading, and parent's rights to monitor and manage what their children are exposed to is spot on.

I love Stephanie Ruhle being star-struck by Levar Burton and agree! She beams and looks so thrilled to be talking to him thru the entire interview.