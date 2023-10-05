Improve your workouts with this smartwatch with this smart buddy

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Deal Days is a limited-time savings event running from October 2nd – 15th. Get this Pro Fit Buddy: A Sports Wellness & Activity Partner for just $49.97 (reg. $129) in that time.

Do you have a fitness plan set up for winter? If not then you might want to think one over. When the days get shorter and darker, it's easier for us to spend more time indoors and less time taking care of ourselves and exercising. One great way to stay motivated is to track your progress with a sports watch. For example, Pro Fit Buddy: A Sports Wellness & Activity Partner is on sale for just $49.97 (reg. $129) from October 2nd through the 15th.

This limited-time price drop is a part of Deal Days, which is a savings event and alternative to Prime Day that features a wide range of special offers — like a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone for just $159.97 (down from $189) with code ROSETTA. Rosetta Stone is a PC Mag Editors Choice Award winner and it's renowned for its language-teaching capabilities.

The Pro Fit Buddy is a great watch for anyone committed or trying to commit to a life that includes physical fitness. Wear it while you're doing a physical activity or playing a sport — it can be anything from basketball to football, swimming, running, and even golf — and your watch will track your activity, digest it, and deliver it to you within a way that's easy to understand and actionable. It can track your steps, heart rate, oxygen levels, and more. It also functions as a high-end smartwatch with the ability to forward your messages, app notifications, and even calls right to your wrist.

The stylish Pro Fit Buddy also comes in a variety of colors including black, blue, and pink.

Deal Days is a limited-time savings event running from October 2nd – 15th. Get this Pro Fit Buddy: A Sports Wellness & Activity Partner for just $49.97 (reg. $129) in that time.

Prices subject to change.