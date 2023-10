NASA's Perseverance rover captured the incredible video below of a dust devil moving across the Martian surface. What's truly amazing is that the swirling vortex reached 1.2 miles into the sky and is about 200 feet wide. (The video is sped up 20 times.)

According to NASA, the whirlwind was at a "location nicknamed 'Thorofare Ridge,' and moving east to west at a clip of about 12 mph (19 kph)."

(image and video: NASA/JPL-Caltech)