MAGA congresswoman proudly presents her outrageous hypocrisy

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), recently indoctrinated into Trump's cult, went on CNN last night to show off how well her brainwashing has taken hold.

Mace, who formerly criticized Trump for his role in the assault on the US Capitol and in January accused Matt Gaetz of being a fraud for sending fundraising emails during the McCarthy Speaker of the House votes, is now herself sending fundraising emails after this week's McCarthy Speaker of the House votes.

Here's the transcript:

Rep. Mace

Kaitlan, the establishment is coming after me. I've had a lot of threats about my fundraising. I'm asking people to go to my website at nancymace.org, to help me to show their support because there are folks that are coming after me tonight.

Kaitlan Collins

I'm glad you brought that up because back in January when there were the marathon votes for Kevin McCarthy to get this job, he was fighting to get the gavel. This is something that you said:

(Recording of Rep. Mace when she was a guest on Steve Bannon's podcast yesterday)

"Matt Gaetz is a fraud. Every time he voted against Kevin McCarthy, last week, he sent out a fundraising email. What you saw last week was a constitutional process diminished by those kinds of political actions."

Kaitlan Collins

Of course, now here we are in October. You and Congressman Gaetz are in agreement on at least ousting McCarthy, you were on a podcast together today. You yourself have been fundraising–

Rep. Mace

The irony. The irony.

Kaitlan Collins

–off that vote. How do you explain that now?

Rep. Mace

I have not been fundraising off of this every step of the way. I made my decision last night. I made the decision to fundraise over the last 24 hours because of the threats that I have received over fundraising and money drying up which is why I need help. The people, the establishment, is coming after me. I've gotten a lot of threats from different groups and different members that they will withhold fundraising no matter what. And I do need help from the people, and that was a decision that I made late last night because of everything that was going on. And it is a genuine ask and if they want, if people want to support the effort, they can go to nancymace.org.

Kaitlan Collins

Well, that podcast was one that is done by Steve Bannon. Of course, you once voted to hold him in contempt of Congress, which he brought up today. Is he now advising you?

Rep. Mace

No, nobody, I mean, I have consultants but he is not one of them. I often will make my decisions on my own volition. I don't take pressure from the outside world or outside groups. Generally, I'm not beholden to anyone, anywhere, not in DC, I'm only beholden to the people. And I make decisions on legislation on votes generally on my own.

Kaitlan Collins

But overall, when you look at what you were saying in January, if someone looks at what you said, then what you say now and if a critic says that you are being hypocritical of that, how do you respond to them?

Kaitlan Collins

I'm taking it from all sides right now. And because of the threats that I've been receiving over the last couple of weeks, it finally reached a point last night…