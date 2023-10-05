Vape charger fire destroys bedroom

A photo released by Essex County Fire and Rescue shows the aftermath of a fire in England caused by a vape left on its charger. The investigation's not concluded, but the advice—"ensure [devices] conform to British Standards and are from a recommended manufacturer" suggests that it's not a great idea to buy unbranded stuff off Chelmsford Market. Go in Curry's! Pay a few quid more! Rooty tooty point and shooty.

Firefighters were called to Shardelow Avenue, Chelmsford, Essex, at 09:42 BST on Thursday, when residents returned to see smoke billowing out of upstairs windows. When crews arrived at the house a bedroom on the third floor was on fire, said Essex County Fire and Rescue. Firefighters using breathing apparatus extinguished the flames. "The fire was caused by a vape left on charge", the service said.

Lithium fires caused by dodgy chargers and gadgets are no joke.