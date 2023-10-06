Facebook's new AI -generated stickers include Marx with boobs and Luigi with an AR-15

Meta recently announced a new type of pointless use for AI-generated art: sticker reactions! As The Verge explains:

Powered by Meta's Llama 2 large language model — the company's ChatGPT rival — AI-generated stickers allow users to create "multiple unique, high-quality stickers in seconds" using text-based prompts. AI-generated stickers are currently rolling out to "select English language users" for Facebook Stories, Instagram Stories and DMs, Messenger, and WhatsApp over this month, so it's unclear how many users currently have access to the feature.

What could possibly go wrong with letting Facebook users use the app to generate their own sticker reactions of any kind? Let's think about this for a moment…

I'm sure this is fine pic.twitter.com/XbzT7RgtlQ — defend trans rights🏳️‍⚧️ – podesbiens.bsky.social (@Pioldes) October 4, 2023

(via @pioldes)

(via @kazzerx)

Yeah I don't see any problems here!

Facebook's new AI-generated stickers are lewd, rude, and occasionally nude [Jess Weatherbed / The Verge]