I never noticed that Ron DeSantis is short until footage emerged of his weird shoes and the even-weirder gait he has wearing them. The shoes look like medieval poulaines and his gait resembles that of a cartoon burglar tip-toeing past a sleeping museum guard.

That's a little exaggerated, but not much: the lifts are easily four inches. Historical footage of the Weird Shoes, below, finally makes sense.

The Tik Tok bloop of finality, ending a campaign.