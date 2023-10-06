This film and slide scanner will bring your pictures back to life during our Deal Days

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: If you've got old photos and slides, the Kodak Slide N Scan Helps turn them back into memories. It's on sale now through 10/15 for our fall version of Prime Day with code KODAK.

If you're a person of a certain age, AKA if you remember wearing low rise jeans, you probably have a ton of film strips collecting dust in the attic. You have no idea what to do with it, we have no idea what to do with it, and it could very well fall into a landfill soon. We want those memories, and there is a simple way to get them back.

If you want to relive the absolute glory days before anyone had eyes on you 24/7, the Slide N Scan is a great way to do that. It's on sale now through 10/15 for our fall version of Prime Day with code KODAK.

Great for use on a desktop or tabletop, the scanner lets you feed in your black-and-white film negatives, color negatives and slides with a set of adapters to produce the original image in a non-destructive way. Using a 14-megapixel CMOS sensor, the machine detects the image and presents it on a 5-inch display for review (and maybe even a few tears). you'll get everything in one neat and tidy SD card, so you never forget what you saw again.

If your pictures are a little bit wonky from sitting in a box for decades, you can use the scanner's built-in restoration tools to correct flaws and fix damage by brightening and deepening faded colors.

If you want to show the world what you've found, the Slide N Scan also can be connected to modern TVs and monitors using an HDMI cable. The scanner has two options for power: a separate 5V/1A power adapter or via your Mac's USB port, so there's plenty of ways to celebrate your past pics (and vids, if you need to).

Get the Kodak Slide N Scan negative and slide restoration and scanning tool for $169.97 with code KODAK. That's 24% off the $224 MSRP, but this sale only runs through 11:59 p.m. Pacific on 10/15 during our fall version of Prime Day.

Prices subject to change.