Check out Atlas Obscura's list of places from Horror Films of the 1970s and 80s. There's no better time than October to explore the real life spots where scenes from your favorite classic horror flicks were shot!

If you happen to find yourself in Edgartown, Massachusetts, consider visiting the Jaws bridge here. If sharks aren't scary enough for your taste this Halloween, you can visit the iconic stairs from The Exorcist in Washington DC.

The place on this list that I'm truly dying to visit is the gas station from Texas Chainsaw Massacre. It's been turned into a restaurant that serves beef and pork barbeque to fans of the horror film!