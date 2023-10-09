GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel sees the war in Israel as an opportunity for Republicans

Israel's new war is a tragedy. Innocent victims are being killed on both sides. Homes are destroyed. Whole families are being murdered. Notably, in this time of fear and terror, GOP Chairperson Ronna McDaniel sees an opportunity for her party to win some points by attacking the Democrats.

War is awful. The stories we have heard from victims are horrifying. Entire communities are being destroyed in response to terrifying murders and kidnappings.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel says the deadly attack on Israel is a "great opportunity" for Republicans pic.twitter.com/hfcZhHG4Mu — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) October 7, 2023

Ronna McDaniel should keep this part of things silent. Clear the GOP's last Middle East hero, Jared Kushner managed to find funding for his fund but didn't make much progress.