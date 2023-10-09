Two is better than one! With Deal Days, you can snag this pair of 4K camera drones for only $109.97

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Two is better than one, and this two-pack drone deal proves just that. Nab this package bundling the Alpha Z PRO 4K and Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle drones for only $109.97 (reg. $398) through October 15th!

For all the things drones have done well, steep prices have long stood between drones and potential buyers. But, what if we told you there's a way to score two popular drones for the price of one?

Thanks to Deal Days, our version of Prime Day, you can grab this package bundling the Alpha Z PRO 4K and Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle drones for only $109.97 (reg. $398) through October 15th!

With the holidays on the horizon, this is the ideal two-for-one gift purchase for a nephew, brother, or friend who loves the skies. Both the Alpha Z PRO and the Flying Fox have these awesome features:

Dual cameras with 4K wide-angle front cameras, 90° adjustment, and a 720p bottom camera.

Altitude Hold Mode for a more precise and stable flying experience.

Real-time FPV that enhances the drone-flying experience and allows users to capture real-time images of what their drones see on the compatible app.

4-channel mode so your drones can ascend, descend, forward, backward, left sideward fly, and right sideward fly. Plus, there's a rolling 360 feature!

Headless mode so you won't have to adjust your drone's position before flying.

6-axis gyroscope that aids flight control and stabilization.

One-key automatic return that enables the drones to return to users with the simple touch of a button.

And much more!

While Alpha Z Pro (4.3-star rated!) comes in a matte black with a flight time of 7-9 minutes, the Flying Fox comes in a sleek silver with 9-12 minutes of flight time. Another bonus of the Flying Fox is that it can take photos or videos with gesture control!

Don't wait to snag two drones for the price of one.

During Deal Days, get the Alpha Z PRO 4K drone paired with the Flying Fox 4K drone for just $109.97. No coupon is needed, but this deal ends October 15th at 11:59pm Pacific!

Prices subject to change.