Florida family that sold bleach as Covid cure is off to jail

Welcome to the bleaches of Florida. Convicted earlier this year of selling chlorine as a cure for Covid, cancer, autism, alzheimers and all other maladies, a Florida family minicult is finally off to serve lengthy jail terms. Jonathan Grenon, 37, and Jordan Grenon, 29, were sentenced to 12 years and 7 months in prison, and Mark Grenon, 66, and Joseph Grenon, 36, received 5-year sentences.

Prosecutors called the Grenons "con men" and "snake-oil salesmen" and said the Bradenton family's Genesis II Church of Health and Healing sold $1 million worth of their so-called Miracle Mineral Solution.

In videos, it was pitched as a cure for 95% of known diseases, including COVID-19, Alzheimer's, autism, brain cancer, HIV/AIDS and multiple sclerosis, prosecutors said.

What the Grenons were selling was actually chlorine dioxide, officials said. When ingested, the solution becomes a bleach that is typically used for such things as treating textiles, industrial water, pulp and paper, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Authorities said it is the same as drinking bleach and can be fatal.