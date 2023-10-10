Jerry Seinfeld teases that a Seinfeld reunion may be in the works (video)

During the q/a section of Jerry Seinfeld's stand-up appearance in Boston on Saturday, an audience member asked him if he liked the way Seinfeld TV series ended in 1998.

"Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending," Seinfeld said. "But I can't really tell it because it is a secret. Here's what I'll tell you, OK, but you can't tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn't happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about it. So you'll see, we'll see."

Here's the video of the moment:

Jerry Seinfeld hinted that something is in the works regarding the ending of Seinfeld. Larry David is involved. This video was taken at his Boston show at the Wang Theater on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/OW0wGPT4gl — Kevin Rozell (@Zellyanks) October 9, 2023

(The Guardian)