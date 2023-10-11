A Dictionary of Modern Slang, Cant, and Vulgar Words (1860)

I'm delighted to imagine Victorian readers scandalizing themselves with the Dictionary of Modern Slang, Cant, and Vulgar Words, published in London in 1860. [via Hacker News]

Could you have learnt to patter flash the argot of costermongers, hawking sanguinary James and other belly-timber? You might recognize these types by their Newgate knockers, those aggerawators tucked behind a lug on the nuddikin. Hear them shout their prices: saltee, madza poona, exis-evif yeneps! Or you may prefer the rapping of beaker hunters, needy mizzlers, and such — all Dutch uncles now, but common when pudding snammers were wido in the push. This was an era of shivering jemmy on the high fly munging for a bit of cagmag, when pure finders collected danna amid fencers of cakey-pannum. At night, on London's streets, stallsmen and the doxies cooled the esclop for their buz-bloaks. And those who missed their tip, like nibblers done for a ramp, climbed the vertical-care-grinder stunned on skilly. Yet it was all Yorkshire Estates compared to drummers caught with hocus: that wretched lot cried hookey walker as they lumped the lighter to dance on nothing. In other words, stiff'uns, cold meat, burked.

cf. Urban Dictionary. I think there should be a new edition, complete with the latest cadger's map of a begging district.