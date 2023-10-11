Video reimagines the Brady Bunch opening as a Lovecraftian horror show

FADE IN:

EXT. HAWAIIAN CONSTRUCTION SITE – DAY

The Brady Bunch are on vacation, touring a site for Mike's upcoming project. Amid the steel beams and concrete, BOBBY, the youngest Brady, spots something odd.

BOBBY

(squinting)

What's that?

He walks over to a mound of dirt and picks up a small, grotesque FIGURE. It's intricately carved, depicting a monstrous entity with an octopus-like head, vast wings, and a humanoid form.

Bobby

Wow, look at this!

He brings it over to the family. The figure feels oddly cold and seems to hum slightly in Bobby's hand.

MIKE

(frowning)

That's a peculiar find on a construction site.

ALICE

(from behind)

It's kind of creepy if you ask me…

Suddenly, the earth trembles beneath them. Workers scramble as equipment sways. The family steadies themselves.

CAROL

(anxiously)

What was that?

A low, rumbling growl echoes through the air, seeming to come from the very heart of the earth. The figure in Bobby's hand glows faintly, its hum growing louder.

PETER

(reading the base of the figure)

"In his house at R'lyeh, dead Cthulhu waits dreaming."

Suddenly, the sky darkens, and a chilling wind sweeps the construction site. The figure pulses with an eerie light, casting strange, flickering shadows. A sense of dread descends upon them.

TO BE CONTINUED…

FADE OUT:

Here's Wizardhead's excellent opening title:

Don't miss Wizardhead's scene from Slimefeld, either!