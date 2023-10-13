Julia Louis-Dreyfus comments on Jerry Seinfeld's tease of a possible Seinfeld reunion

In an interview with The Guardian this week, Julia Louis-Dreyfus responded to Jerry Seinfeld's tease last weekend of a possible Seinfeld runion.

"Yeah, I just saw [that news] last night," she said. "And I don't know what the hell he's talking about."

In case you missed the news: During the q/a section of Jerry Seinfeld's stand-up appearance in Boston last Saturday, an audience member asked him if he liked the way Seinfeld TV series ended in 1998.

"Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending," Seinfeld said. "But I can't really tell it because it is a secret. Here's what I'll tell you, OK, but you can't tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn't happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about it. So you'll see, we'll see."

Jerry, have your people call Julia's people.