We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Yes, it's possible to grab an iPad for just $130. The secret is getting a refurbished one — this expertly refurbished 16GB iPad Air in Space Gray are price-dropped to mere pennies through October 15th!

Did you know that you don't have to pay the eye-watering prices off the shelf in the Apple Store to get yourself an iPad? Just go refurbished! A refurbished model is not only hundreds of dollars cheaper, but you'll also do Mother Nature a favor, since buying pre-owned tech can reduce electronic waste and carbon emissions.

During Deal Days, our version of Prime Day, you can grab a 16GB refurbished iPad Air in Space Gray for only $129.97 (reg. $499). No coupon is necessary, but this price drop ends October 15th!

Worried about the refurbished nature of these bad boys? These models boast a Grade "B" rating, meaning they may have light scuffing or dents on the body (which can be covered with the included case!). Other than that, their performance shouldn't be impacted.

There are plenty of features to help you stay productive and entertained. With seamless Wi-Fi connectivity, you can stream, browse, play games, and more, as well as enjoy high-speed graphics processing with its Apple A7 chip. You'll see your content in clear definition on this iPad Air's 9.7" touch-sensitive screen, and Bluetooth 4.0 allows you to AirDrop funny cat videos to your other Apple gear or connect your AirPods for private listening when you're in sad girl mode (we recommend listening to T-Swift's old stuff!).

It also operates with iOS 7 to ensure your productivity goes smoothly. Plus, there's 1GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage for all your TikTok drafts. And, of course, this iPad's 5MP iSight camera lets you take photos with these features: a Five Element Lens, a Hybrid IR filter, video stabilization, face detection, and HDR capabilities.

Don't miss out on a chance to snag Apple for less!

During Deal Days, grab a refurbished 16GB iPad Air in Space Gray for just $129.97! No coupon is required, but this deal ends October 15th at 11:59pm Pacific!

Prices subject to change.