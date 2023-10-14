Want to be bilingual? Get the Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription for only $159.97 through 10/15

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Use coupon code ROSETTA and snag The Rosetta Stone: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages), for only $159.97. Hurry, this sale ends on 10/15 at 11:59 PM!

Whether you want to learn another language for fun, spice up your resume, or want to speak the native tongue on your wanderlust adventures, Rosetta Stone has the tools you need to get started. With the Rosetta Stone lifetime subscription, you can learn up to 25 languages, and it's on sale for just $159.97 (reg. $299) through October 15th only.

The thought of learning French might seem overwhelming, but it no longer has to be. Rosetta Stone offers short and sweet lessons for when you don't have a lot of free time. Just a lesson a day will help you become proficient in speaking, reading, writing, and comprehension in no time. Access the interactive instructions from your computer, tablet, or phone—perfect for when you're on the go! Once you master your second language, why not go for a third?

This innovative software uses interactive lessons and speech recognition technology to evaluate and improve your accent, while offering instant feedback as you go. It can analyze the pronunciation of your words up to 100 times per second!

Rosetta Stone has been the leading language-learning software for over 30 years—see what all the hype is about! Rating it 5 out of 5 stars, one verified customer said," Possibly the best language learning app at a terrific price. Access to full courses on many languages for life. A great deal."

Use coupon code ROSETTA to get The Rosetta Stone: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) for only $159.97 (reg. $299) or 46% off. Hurry, this sale ends on 10/15 at 11:59 PM. You won't find a better price on the web!

Prices subject to change.