Boebert used campaign funds to buy drinks at Beetlejuice boyfriend's gay-friendly bar

Boebert blew $317 of campaign funds at her former boyfriend's gay and drag-friendly bar. Not nearly enough money to be an actual campaign event, the rapid MAGA congressperson seems to have been buying herself a few drinks on her supporter's dime.

The receipt is dated in July when Boebert was purportedly dating the owner of Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen, Colorado, Quinn Gallagher. After being caught on video groping one another and vaping in a public theater before being escorted out, it was disclosed that Gallagher is a Democrat, so Boebert dumped him.

Politico:

Well before Rep. Lauren Boebert and her date got thrown out of a local theater showing of Beetlejuice for being disruptive and frisky, her campaign spent hundreds of dollars at his bar. The Colorado congresswoman's campaign put down $317.48 in late July at Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen, Co., according to her most recent campaign finance filings. That's the same bar co-owned by Quinn Gallagher, the man who accompanied Boebert to the theater that fateful September night.

Boebert's campaign says the expenditure was "event catering." Awful small event.