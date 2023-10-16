Watch out Ivanka! Donald Trump says "Republicans eat their young"

If you thought the chaotic GOP couldn't get any wilder, think again. Donald Trump informed us that Republicans are now devouring their offspring.

"Remember, Republicans eat their young. They really do, they eat their young. Terrible statement. But it's true," the Republican frontrunner confirmed in a pre-recorded video that he posted on Truth Social. (See video below, reposted by Meidas Touch.)

This comes a week after the deranged MAGA leader gushed over Hannibal Lecter. "I love him. I love him," he said at an Iowa rally, apparently confusing the fictitious cannibal with The Silence of the Lambs actor Anthony Hopkins.

Has anyone seen Ivanka, Eric, or Junior lately?

A visibly confused Donald Trump appears to misread his teleprompter twice in just a couple seconds and says Republicans "eat their young" by opposing him. The teleprompter likely said "eat their own." pic.twitter.com/n0PL3UqfAk — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 14, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Boing Boing / Stable Diffusion