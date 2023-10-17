Middle-school teacher arrested for allegedly hiding meth in her hair scrunchie during school's "family fun night"

Sarah Jayne Duncan, a middle school teacher at Evansville, Indiana's Helfrich Park Stem Academy, decided to let her hair down for a photo at the school's recent "family fun night." When she walked away though, students found "a blueish colored velvet-type scrunchie with a white zipper on the table. They noticed the scrunchie was heavier than a typical scrunchie, they opened the zipper pouch and observed a glass vial that contained a white powder substance that the two believed to be drugs along with a cut straw with white powder," according to court documents.

The students notified a teacher and, later, two custodians stated that they saw Duncan "frantically searching for some kind of hair tie" after the party. Meanwhile, police tested the powder and it was indeed methamphetamine.

