Alec Baldwin likely to be recharged with manslaughter after tests on gun suggest trigger was pulled

Alec Baldwin shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead on the set of a movie production. Though he was charged with involuntary manslaughter, he maintained he didn't know the prop gun was loaded, and that it was faulty, and the charges were dropped. Now they are set to be refiled, reports NBC News, following tests on the weapon.

Prosecutors dismissed charges against Baldwin in April after new evidence emerged that the gun he used may have been modified, allowing it to fire without the trigger being pulled.

Morrissey said at the time that if new testing of the gun showed it was working they would recharge Baldwin.

Subsequent testing of the gun by an independent expert showed it would not fire unless the trigger was pulled, confirming previous FBI testing on the reproduction long Colt .45 revolver.