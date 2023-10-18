Alec Baldwin likely to be recharged with manslaughter after tests on gun suggest trigger was pulled

Alec Baldwin shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead on the set of a movie production. Though he was charged with involuntary manslaughter, he maintained he didn't know the prop gun was loaded, and that it was faulty, and the charges were dropped. Now they are set to be refiled, reports NBC News, following tests on the weapon.
Prosecutors dismissed charges against Baldwin in April after new evidence emerged that the gun he used may have been modified, allowing it to fire without the trigger being pulled.
Morrissey said at the time that if new testing of the gun showed it was working they would recharge Baldwin.
Subsequent testing of the gun by an independent expert showed it would not fire unless the trigger was pulled, confirming previous FBI testing on the reproduction long Colt .45 revolver.
Baldwin's inability to stop talking about it can't help him.
In his interview with CNN, Baldwin placed responsibility for the tragedy on Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who served as the armorer and props assistant on the film, and assistant director Dave Halls, who handed him the gun. Through their respective attorneys, both Gutierrez Reed and Halls accused Baldwin of deflecting blame onto others.
"Someone put a live bullet in the gun who should have known better," Baldwin said. "That was [Gutierrez Reed's] job. Her job was to look at the ammunition and put in the dummy round or the blank round, and there wasn't supposed to be any live rounds on the set.