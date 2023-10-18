Image of the Earth from a million miles away during the recent solar eclipse

NASA's Deep Space Climate Observatory (DISCOVR) satellite hangs out a million miles from Earth where it keeps a constant vigil for solar magnetic storms to warn us in advance while also monitoring space weather in general. Last Saturday, DISCOVR captured the fantastic image above of Earth during last Saturday's "ring of fire" solar eclipse.

"The image shows our brilliant blue planet against the blackness of space, its vibrant hues muted in one sizable patch — much of North America — by the moon's dusky shadow," reports Space.com.

If you missed the eclipse, you can watch a rerun of NASA's official coverage of the cosmic event below: