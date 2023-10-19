A giant teddy bear explodes in a dollar store parking lot, leading to arrest

A gentleman in California was arrested after he inexplicably drove into the parking lot of a dollar store not to shop or even steal, but to release an exploding teddy bear.

Security footage shows the 58-year-old San Bernardino man getting out of his SUV, placing the large plushy on the ground two parking spots away, and then getting back into his car to watch as white smoke spews from the bear before it explodes into flying debris. It wasn't a strong enough explosion to hurt the man or anything else around it (fortunately the parking lot was nearly empty), but the bizarre and dangerous stunt was enough to concern at least one witness who called the police.

It turns out, the teddy bear was the least of the suspect's problems, after police tracked him down and found firearms, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, over a kilo of meth, illegal fireworks, metal pipes used to make explosive devices, and a ballistic vest at his home, according to the San Bernardino Police Department, who posted footage here. So much for staying under the radar.

The suspect was arrested on several charges, including "possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance for sale," reported NBC News.

Front page thumbnail image: Ja Crispy / shutterstock.com