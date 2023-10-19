Americans increasingly in favor of an authoritarian crackdown, according to new poll

An alarming number of Americans on both sides of the political spectrum say they favor abandoning democracy in favor of authoritarianism, violence, and secession, according to a poll of 2,008 Americans conducted this summer by Project Home Fire.

When asked, "The situation in America is such that I would favor [Blue/Red] states seceding from the union to form their own separate country," 41% of Trump voters said yes and 30% of Biden voters said yes.

When asked, "Democracy is no longer a viable system, and America should explore alternative forms of government to ensure stability and progress," 31% of Trump voters said yes and 24% of Biden voters said yes.

When asked, "People who support the [Republican/Democratic] party and its ideologies have become so extreme in what they want that it is acceptable to use violence to stop them from achieving their goals," 38% of Trump voters said yes and 41% of Biden voters said yes.

When asked, "Elections should be suspended during times of crisis," 30% of Trump voters said yes and 25% of Biden voters said yes.

When asked, "I view individuals who strongly support the [Republican/Democratic] party as a threat to the American way of

life," 47% of Trump voters said yes and 52% of Biden voters said yes.

The stated mission of Project Home Fire is to "employ the tools of market research and advanced data science to enable compromise-empowering, mutual understanding to those who would leverage such knowledge to preserve, protect and expand American democracy. The Project's governing hypothesis: our democracy will be stronger the more our politics becomes about building public civility and inspiring public trust."