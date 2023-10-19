Graphic designer makes 75 posters for one game

How does one deal with what feels like a seemingly endless wait? For self-taught graphic designer Nathan Rider, also known as RockRider on the Internet, the answer is 'boundless creativity'. Since the initial announcement of the hotly anticipated Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game, Rider has produced a single countdown poster per day, coming to a total of 75. These are always creative and polished, often riffing on other popular games and movies (Spider-Punk 2077, anyone?)

Rider's efforts haven't gone unnoticed, as he's even gotten a shoutout from Spider-Man's actor, Yuri Lowenthal. I hope the game proves to be everything he dreamed of and more.