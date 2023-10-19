Harness the power of the music for max productivity with WiredVibe, now only $30!

TL;DR: WiredVibe harnesses the power of music to help users reach their peak productivity. Purchase a lifetime subscription to WiredVibe's music for focus for only $29.97 (reg. $359) through October 23rd!

There's a reason people consider music a form of therapy. Scientific studies over the years have long proven music's psychological impact on the brain (and we're not necessarily talking about your obsessive hours listening to T-Swift!).

According to a National Library of Medicine study, "Listening to (or making) music increases blood flow to brain regions that generate and control emotions." Students and professionals alike have tapped into the power of music to boost productivity.

WiredVibe has found a way to host personalized soundscapes for brainwave entrainment.

WireVibe takes the power of music and unleashes it in a way that helps users reach max productivity. It does so, in part, through neuroscience-based visual and sound therapy. Brainwave entrainment taps into optimizing around alpha, beta, and theta waves in a 3D sound environment, along with specially-tuned noises and frequency modulation. The result? More positive brain activity fueled by music. You could improve your focus in as little as 10 minutes!

AI is utilized to create the instrumentals for all of WiredVibe's tracks. While it already comes with preloaded tunes, users can change the selection based on the weather, the nature of their activity, or the assignment. It can also be tailored to one specific profession!

WiredVibe can be accessed via Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Opera, among other browsers. The premium tier provides access to Pomodoro Timer and To-Do List, virtual video workspaces, and other perks.

It's no wonder WiredVibe was featured by Benzinga and Jumbo News. Users have also given it high praise, awarding it a 4.6 out of 5-star rating. One verified buyer even wrote, "Really good for focused study sessions. We can choose the type of music and even use Pomodoro techniques."

WiredVibe's vast library is constantly tested, updated, and improved, so users know they'll get the best. Updates to the software also are provided with your purchase!

