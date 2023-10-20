Too busy to learn a new language? Babbel offers bite-sized lessons for life for under $150!

TL;DR: Learning a new language doesn't have to be time-consuming! Get a lifetime of language learning with Babbel and learn to speak a new language confidently for just $149.97 (reg. $599), no coupon needed.

Whether you're gearing up for a big vacation abroad this winter or simply want to add something impressive to your resume, learning a new language can be incredibly enriching to your life. But with the jam-packed calendar you're dealing with these days, you barely have enough time to breathe, let alone study a whole new language!

Enter Babbel. With over 10 million users worldwide, Babbel is the kind of language learning program busy people can benefit from, as it's designed for busy, working people just like you. As a student with Babbel, you'll get to choose from 14 different languages, whether it be Spanish, Italian, Turkish, or French, and have fun learning with bite-sized lessons you can complete in as little as 10-15 minutes. Through October 23rd, a lifetime subscription to the platform is now only $149.97 (reg. $599)!

One of the cool things about having a lifetime subscription to Babbel is having access to all 14 of its languages you can access at any time. The platform offers lessons for any level, so if you're just starting to learn to say "hola," you can begin with a foundational level. Simply need a refresher in the Russian you learned in high school? Babbel can start there, too!

Thanks to its carefully crafted games, lessons, and tests developed by more than 100 expert linguists, in as little as a month, you'll learn to speak a new language confidently, covering topics like dining, transportation, directions, and even socializing. And as if all that wasn't enough, the program even implements speech recognition technology to ensure your pronunciation stays in tip-top shape!

Featured in the Wall Street Journal, CNN, and Forbes, Babbel has become a standard in online language learning, earning an impressive 4.6 out of five stars on the App Store. It's no surprise why The Next Web raved, "Babbel is one of the stalwarts of the online language-learning sphere."

Learn a new language more confidently!

Get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning now for just $149.97. No coupon is required, but this deal only lasts through October 23rd at 11:59pm PT!

Prices subject to change.