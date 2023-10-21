Inventory management actually fun in free web game Homeward

Homeward, by Wuppos, is a quickly-played free web game that's part choose-your-own-adventure, part inventory management, all charming pixel art. It's not hard to get home, but how rich can you be by the time you get there?

It is time to start the journey back home. Pack your bag carefully and set out to face whatever adventures await along the way. Homeward is a short text-based adventure game, where you have to manage a small inventory. What will you throw away and what will you keep for later?

Inventory management is a forbidding make-work element of many recent titles, yet here it's a game of fun choices. What a clever experiment! It hints at how more complex and lengthy games could benefit from a consumerism enema.