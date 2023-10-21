Take a trip to Tom Devlin's Monster Museum

Tom Devlin's Monster Museum is a collection of horror objects, life-sized reactions, and props from classic scary films. The museum was created by Devlin, a special effects artist who has contributed to over 100 horror movies and shows.

Inside, you can find a life-sized Pennywise, Michael Myers, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon. "He opened the museum in 2017 as a way to display his own personal collection and make it accessible to the public, while preserving the art and history of special effects makeup."

The museum itself has no jump scares (unless you attend their special Nightmare at the Museum attraction on select nights in October), and is focused on giving people information about special effects and horror film history. It's located in Boulder City, Nevada, and looks like a fantastic place to spend the day and get into the Halloween spirit.