Gift alert for Apple lovers! This refurb MacBook Air is now under $300 and Ships Free

TL;DR: It's hard to do holiday shopping sometimes, especially for the tech-obsessed loved ones in your life. Fortunately, you can gift them a present they're sure to love (that'll also save you a pretty penny!): a refurbished MacBook Air for only $299.97 (reg. $1109).

The holidays are approaching quickly, and there are not many people (us included!) who want to deal with the frenzy of shopping too late. Fortunately, you can get ahead of holiday gift shopping for the techies in your life with this special deal on Apple's leading laptop: the MacBook Air!

Especially perfect for Apple-obsessed loved ones, you can gift them a MacBook Air for less than $300 through October. How's that possible, you ask? Well, it's because it's refurbished! You don't need to worry, though, because even though this bad boy is pre-owned, it boasts a Grade B rating, meaning it's been restored to good working condition with slight scuffing or scratches on the exterior.

The person you gift this Apple laptop to is sure to enjoy this refurb's 13.3-inch LED-backlit display, which boasts Intel HD Graphics 6000 for high-quality rendering of images and videos and a 1440×900 resolution. Enjoy those silly little cat videos (#cattok anyone?) in the crystal-clear display!

Plus, this pre-loved MacBook Air boasts a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5, meaning it can handle even the most taxing to-dos with enhanced processing power, whether that's hours of studying for ECON101 or simply working on the go. This laptop is also incredibly lightweight, weighing just 2.95 pounds, making it perfect for traveling and commuting.

Check out the other specs that are sure to impress:

256GB SSD for plenty of local storage for files and other media

Seamless Wi-Fi connectivity to stay online even on the go

Bluetooth for easy file or media transfers from other Bluetooth-enabled tech and connectivity to peripherals

It's no surprise why one verified buyer wrote, "I love this MacBook. It is thin, and fast. As a refurbished unit, it shows very gentle use."

Gift tech lovers this highly discounted Apple laptop this holiday season!

Grab this refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air in Silver for just $299.97 and free shipping. No coupon is needed, but this deal is only available through October 23rd at 11:59pm Pacific!

Prices subject to change.