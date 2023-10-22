Hate crimes soaring in London, say police

Crimes targeting Jewish people are up 1,350% in London, say police there, with 218 antisemitism offenses recorded so far this month compared to 15 last October. There are "no arrests in 9 out of 10 cases," reports The Guardian. Islamophobic attacks have also more than doubled, with 101 offenses reported this month compared to 42 last October.

"Regrettably, despite the increased presence of officers we have seen a significant increase in hate crime across London," police said in a statement. "This includes abuse directed at individuals or groups in person or online, racially or religiously motivated criminal damage and other offences." Officers have made 21 arrests for hate crime offences, including a man detained for defacing posters of missing Israelis and another over Islamophobic graffiti on bus stops.The Community Security Trust, a charity that advises Britain's estimated 280,000 Jews on security matters, said it had recorded 457 antisemitic incidents across the UK since the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 until Oct. 18.TellMama, which monitors anti-Muslim incidents, said it had received 200 cases up to Oct. 16.

A statement from London Mayor Sidiq Khan, a practicing muslim: "the conflict in Gaza and Israel is having a direct impact on London and Londoners. Increasing cases of abhorrent antisemitism and Islamophobia seen in the capital show how important it is for us to be united against hate. Today I've convened a roundtable with Muslim and Jewish faith leaders, community groups & the police to hear their concerns & ensure we're doing all we can to support communities feeling vulnerable & afraid."