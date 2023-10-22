Netflix increases prices amid ongoing strike

In the wake of a confusing pricing split that saw Netflix reintroduce ads, the company has now introduced a price hike for both its Standard and Premium plans, presumably to recoup some of the money it's not paying its actors or writers.

Before you go forward with the increased prices, consider that Netflix regularly cancels shows after just one season regardless of ratings to avoid having to pay residuals and implemented the Household system just to artificially drive up subscription numbers.

Netflix has increased prices for:



• Basic up to $11.99

• Premium up to $22.99



And despite raising the profit margins, they continue to refuse to pay actors proper streaming residuals. pic.twitter.com/bbUXGhnP2U — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 18, 2023

'No ethical consumption' and all of that, but does Netflix really deserve even more cash?