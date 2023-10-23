A free, open-source interactive world map

Protomaps is a free and open-source map of the world for use in your websites, apps, and other projects: an alternative to hosted services, freer than Google Maps and simpler to adapt than OpenStreetMap.

A fraction of the cost

Can reduce your mapping bills from hundreds per month to pennies, all on cloud infrastructure you use already.

Take back control

Your map-based projects and sites don't depend on a third party service or API keys, and work offline, forever.

Hosted API

Protomaps also maintains a Tiles API – get a free API key. It's free for non-commercial use, or commercial use paired with a GitHub sponsorship.