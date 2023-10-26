A 64-year-old woman in Taiwan had difficulty sleeping because of a rustling sound in her ear. She finally visited an ear, nose, and throat clinic where doctors peeked into her ear canal. Turns out, she had a spider inside her. Video below, showing the spider and its molted exoskeleton.

"She didn't feel pain because the spider was very small… just about 2 to 3 millimeters," stated Tainan Municipal Hospital otolaryngologist Dr. Tengchin Wang who wrote about the case in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The physicians sucked the spider out using a suction.

