A 64-year-old woman in Taiwan had difficulty sleeping because of a rustling sound in her ear. She finally visited an ear, nose, and throat clinic where doctors peeked into her ear canal. Turns out, she had a spider inside her. Video below, showing the spider and its molted exoskeleton.
"She didn't feel pain because the spider was very small… just about 2 to 3 millimeters," stated Tainan Municipal Hospital otolaryngologist Dr. Tengchin Wang who wrote about the case in the New England Journal of Medicine.
The physicians sucked the spider out using a suction.
From NBC News:
Most ear, nose and throat specialists see "tens, if not more, of bugs or some sort of arthropod" in ear canals throughout their career, according to Dr. David Kasle, a physician at ENT Sinus and Allergy of South Florida, who wasn't involved in the new research.
However, the image in Wang's report is "unusual and disturbing," Kasle said.