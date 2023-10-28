Snow White remake delayed for reshoots

Following the wave of racist backlash following leaked set photos – or possibly just because live-action remakes of beloved animated properties have literally never gone well – Disney's impending Snow White remake has been delayed to 2025, with the dwarves – previously played by real actors – being replaced with CGI… thus perhaps stretching the term 'live-action' a bit.

Whether this is a result of internal reassessments or buckling to the demands of the boneheaded MAGA crowd, we won't see Disney's next live-action remake for a while.

If only its critics could evaluate it on its own merits, instead of having an aneurysm the second they see an actor that's not white.

First look at 'SNOW WHITE', starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.



In theaters on March 21, 2025. pic.twitter.com/C9OXfIMZG2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 27, 2023

I can't even say this movie looks bad – because it really, really does, moreso now – without getting lumped in with this crowd, but at least I can take solace in the fact that I'm not part of the crowd who spends every waking moment angry over an actor's ethnicity.