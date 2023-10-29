This refurb iPad 6th Gen comes with tons of accessories for only $169.99!

TL;DR: This refurbished iPad 6th Gen and Accessories Bundle is the perfect way to get rid of the laptop for something more sleek. It's on sale for just $169.99 (reg. $249) and includes the AC charger, screen protector, stylus, and a case!

It's difficult to buy new tech when the holidays are so very, very close. We know you have great restraint, but sometimes it's best to put down your sword and check out new toys.

If you want to go a little more compact before the new year, this refurbished iPad 6th Gen could help. It's on sale for just $169.99 (reg. $249) and is bundled with plenty of productivity-boosting accessories, including an AC charger, screen protector, stylus, and a case!

With an Apple A10 processor, this pre-loved iPad is perfect for remote workers, offering a more enhanced and responsive user experience. In need of storage? This iPad 6th Gen is equipped with 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM, so you've got enough space to ensure everything that matters most to you is stored locally (even if that looks like trashy romance novels aplenty!).

When you're not a busy bee, a gorgeous 9.7-inch Retina display provides pristine resolution for your gaming, browsing, and streaming (you've gotta decompress with The Great British Baking Show!). The 8MP iSight camera and 1.2MP FaceTime camera allow for stunning photos and videos, as well as FaceTiming friends and family with crystal clear views.

Thanks to the lithium-ion battery, you'll get a ton of battery life after a full charge, so you'll never lose your place in your new favorite binge-watch. Other fun features of this pre-owned iPad are Siri, seamless WiFi connectivity, TouchID for a more effortless login, and Bluetooth, so you can pair your other gadgets to this bad boy and get jiggy with it (or whatever the kids say these days)!

And with a Grade A rating, the highest refurbishment rating, this refurb iPad 6th Gen will arrive in a near-mint condition. It may have very minimal scuffing on the case, but unless your buds are walking around with a microscope, no one will know the wiser. You're just scoring great tech for less!

Don't miss out on the chance to score Apple for less!

Grab this refurbished iPad 6th Gen bundled with accessories for just $169.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.