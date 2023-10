The Silver Towers Playground in Manhattan, New York, is a sculpture created by artist Tom Otterness. The sculpture, a cartoon-like being with a silly hat, is climbable, slidable, and adorable.

I always love seeing what artists decide to do when presented with the opportunity to build a public playground. I like how this giant statue would stand on its own without the interactive component, but becomes even cooler with the fact that you can slide down its long legs.

Screenshot via Youtube.