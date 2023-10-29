You're going to want this $50 eSIM card on your next trip abroad, and it's less than $20!

TL:DR; Travel abroad without encountering surprising roaming charges thanks to the aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler Lifetime eSim Plan! Right now, you can receive a $50 credit for just $18.97 if you purchase before 10/31.

Getting ready to take a trip abroad? Then you already know how things can really add up — between the new clothes, airfare, and event fees, you can spend a fortune before you even leave your house! And, unfortunately, getting hit with unexpected fees, like roaming charges from using your phone in another country, is something you'll likely face amid your travels.

Just because you're traveling to a new place doesn't mean you have to pay a fortune to make calls, send texts, and use the net on your mobile devices. That's where aloSIM comes into play. This eSIM card offers tons of affordable data plans — some as inexpensive as $4.50 for a week of data — in more than 170 different countries, and you can snag $50 in credit for a mere $18.97 through the end of October.

While worrying about data plans may not be the most exciting part about planning a trip abroad, it's pretty important, considering you'll be using your mobile devices for things like directions, purchases, and calls while you're away. But unlike physical SIM cards, you can download the digital aloSIM card right onto your phone, table, or other compatible devices, so you never have to worry about losing it.

Using aloSIM is incredibly simple. After purchasing your voucher, a couple days before your trip, choose any one of the app's affordable data packages based on your needs. While whatever plan you select lasts through your allotted travel time, the aloSIM plan itself never expires, so you can continue to purchase different data plans on it for all of your trips abroad down the line.

People all over the world can benefit from aloSIM's data plans, which is why it's earned stellar ratings online, like 4.5 out of five stars on App Store and 4.2 out of five stars on Google Play Store. And at this low a price, it's a true vacation must-have.

The aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler Lifetime eSim Plan is currently offering a $50 credit for just $18.97 as long as you act before 10/31, no coupon code required.

