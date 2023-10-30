23andMe to sell DNA records to drug company

Have you been looking forward to somniferous alkaloid compounds customized to your personal metabolic dependency profile? Good news! 23andMe is selling everyone's DNA to the pharmaceutical industry.

GSK Plc will pay 23andMe Holding Co. $20 million for access to the genetic-testing company's vast trove of consumer DNA data, extending a five-year collaboration that's allowed the drugmaker to mine genetic data as it researches new medications.

The beautiful part is everyone paid to be sold; the elegant part is that if a close relative of yours did so, your milkshake is more or less drunk too.

All in all, this is solid "everyone saw it coming" news, but it's useful to remember that all the quips and jokes and predictions are indeed ending in "it coming," and in the same genre we still have the dark enlightenment, shmeat looms and robot urban pacification dogs to come.